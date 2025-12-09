1 dead, 1 detained after fight at Santa Monica home

The Brief Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call of assault around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was detained. Investigators continue to canvas the scene for evidence.



One man was found dead, and another man was detained by police following a fight inside a Santa Monica home, officials said.

What we know:

Santa Monica police responded to a 911 call on December 8, 2025, at around 9:19 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible assault inside a residence near the intersection of 18th and Delaware. When officers arrived, they spoke with the reporting party, who directed them into the home. Inside, officers found an adult man suffering from significant injuries. Santa Monica Fire personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

According to the department, an adult male at the residence was detained without incident. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues. Detectives believe the incident was isolated to the household, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.



Police activity shut down portions of the neighborhood Monday night as officers documented the scene and continued gathering evidence.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identities of the individuals involved. It is also unclear what led to the deadly encounter, and police have not confirmed whether the call was related to a possible home invasion or a family dispute.

No additional details about a motive or relationship between the people inside the home have been provided.