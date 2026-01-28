Woman rescued after car plunges 150 feet off Mulholland Drive in Studio City

The Brief A 30-year-old woman was rescued Wednesday morning after her car careened 150 feet down a cliffside on Mulholland Drive in Studio City. Crews performed a complex hoist operation, lowering a paramedic to stabilize the vehicle before airlifting the victim to a trauma center. While the woman is in serious but stable condition, investigators have not yet determined what caused the car to go off the road.



A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Studio City early Wednesday morning after a vehicle plunged more than 100 feet off the side of Mulholland Drive.

Emergency crews used both air and ground resources to rescue the driver, who was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

What we know:

The incident was reported at around 7:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive, between Skyline and Bowmont Drives, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A car carrying a 30-year-old woman plummeted between 100 and 150 feet down a steep embankment, landing on its side, officials said.

Because the car was hanging on the cliffside, firefighters had to stabilize the car before they could safely reach the driver.

More than a dozen rescuers were involved in the effort, which included lowering a paramedic down the slope to provide immediate care.

The driver was eventually freed and hoisted by an LAFD helicopter for transport to a trauma center. She is currently listed in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is unclear if another vehicle was involved or if environmental factors played a role.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or confirmed if she was the only person inside the car when it went off the road.

What's next:

Investigators are examining if mechanical failure or driver error caused the crash.

Mulholland Drive may experience intermittent closures in the area as crews work to recover the wreckage from the hillside.

What you can do:

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution on the winding sections of Mulholland Drive, especially during early morning hours when visibility may be limited.

If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage from the area near Bowmont Drive around 7 a.m., contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division.