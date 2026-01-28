Man bound, beaten in violent Westchester jewelry heist: LAPD

The Brief The LAPD is searching for the suspects who tied up and assaulted a man during an apparent jewelry heist in a Westchester parking garage. The victim was discovered gagged and bound inside his vehicle on Century Boulevard. Officers have established a large crime scene perimeter at the garage as detectives work to identify those involved.



A violent jewelry heist in Westchester left a man bound and beaten inside his own vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a parking structure on Century Boulevard in the Westchester neighborhood after receiving reports of an assault.

At the scene, they found the victim tied and gagged inside his car.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had purchased an estimated $400,000 worth of jewelry in downtown Los Angeles and was attempting to resell the gems. While inside the parking structure, the victim was approached by an armed suspect who demanded the jewelry, authorities said.

The victim was then taped and restrained to a seat and pepper sprayed, authorities said.

At least one suspect was involved in the planned jewelry heist, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many suspects were involved.

Police have not yet released a physical description of the suspects or a getaway vehicle.

The extent of the victim's injuries remains unconfirmed.

What's next:

Detectives are currently reviewing security camera footage from the parking garage and surrounding businesses on Century Boulevard to track the suspects' movements.

Authorities are also investigating whether this incident is linked to other recent high-end jewelry thefts in the Los Angeles area.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of Century Boulevard in Westchester early Wednesday morning is urged to contact the LAPD.