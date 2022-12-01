Man killed after vehicle intentionally runs into him on community college campus

article

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after a man who intentionally run over by a vehicle.

Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service.

When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives say the traffic collision appears to be an intentional act.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org