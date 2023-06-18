Man arrested in Long Beach hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old woman: Police

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach has turned himself in, according to police.

The suspect, 20-year-old Saul Alfas of Long Beach, is accused of causing the hit-and-run crash on Friday that claimed the life of 21-year-old Jacqueline Zamarripa.

According to police, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Willow Street and Caspian Avenue, west of the Los Angeles River.

Alfas was allegedly doing donuts in his SUV at the intersection when he collided with a Chevy Silverado - in which Zamarripa was a passenger - headed westbound on Willow. The driver of the truck lost control and smashed into a tree in the center median, according to police.

Zamarripa was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The 20-year-old driver in the truck with her remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

However, Alfas fled the scene, officials said. Speed and distracted driving were believed to be factors in the crash.

Alfas turned himself in the following day and was booked at Long Beach City jail for one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony hit-and-run causing injury or death. His bail was set at $50,000. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration early next week.

Anyone with information is asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.