The Brief Travelers at LAX are questioning whether back-to-back disruptions—including Monday's online banking outages—are connected to last week's global Microsoft outage and nationwide FAA ground stop.

While companies like Microsoft, Chase, and United Airlines attribute the recent glitches to technical bugs rather than cyberattacks, there is no evidence linking the incidents.

The string of back-to-back issues has left some passengers anxious.

After a string of major disruptions in just a few days, some travelers at LAX are asking whether the outages are connected.

Thousands of Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo customers reported Monday that they couldn’t log in, move money or use ATMs. The bank problems came days after a global Microsoft outage and flight disruptions across the country.

Timeline:

The Microsoft outage began around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12. It knocked out Outlook and disrupted Teams and Copilot for users in 74 countries. Microsoft said there was no indication of a cyberattack, and service was fully restored after about 24 hours.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop at all U.S. airports. It lasted more than four hours and disrupted more than 10,000 flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed old technology that became overloaded, causing "instability" in radar and communications in the air traffic control system.

On Monday, outage-tracking site Downdetector logged more than 4,600 problem reports for Chase as of 1:50 p.m. ET. It also logged more than 1,900 for Bank of America, more than 900 for U.S. Bank and about 800 for Wells Fargo.

Chase said the problem was caused by a technical bug, not a cyberattack. The bank said some transactions were taking longer than usual but customers still had access to their accounts and funds. Wells Fargo confirmed it was having problems with its online banking.

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United Airlines also briefly reported what it called "widespread outages" affecting departing flights Monday. The airline said it did not believe the problem was a cybersecurity issue. Flights at LAX were not affected.

What they're saying:

"I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but there sure have been a lot of pretty seismic things that have gone on over the last few days, back to back to back," traveler Jennie Harris said. "I wonder what’s at play."

One traveler, who was not identified, said her sister’s credit cards had all been declined and that her sister couldn’t get to her money. The traveler had just landed at LAX for a work meeting, but she booked a flight home leaving two hours later.

"I’d rather be home than be stuck in a city for a work meeting and away from the safety of my home," she said. "It’s that concerning."

Traveler Kalley Huddleston said the timing "feels a little bit suspicious."

"It feels like more is going on than they’re letting on," Huddleston said.

Traveler Darius Washington said he hopes the government moves faster to figure out what’s happening so "America don’t wake up tomorrow and everybody’s bankrupt."

What we don't know:

None of the banks has said publicly whether the problems at different banks are related. There’s also no evidence so far that the bank outages are connected to the Microsoft outage or the flight disruptions.

What's next:

Chase said it was working to resolve the problem by the end of the day Monday. Customers having trouble can check their bank’s app, website or social media accounts for updates.