Man impersonating personal trainer accused of sexual assault; LAPD believes there may be more victims

A man accused of self-promoting a fake personal training business to women across Los Angles County has been arrested for sexual assault. Now, police are worried there may be more victims.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 30-year-old Deontae Williams. Prior to his arrest, Williams had been known for frequenting several gyms, parks, beaches and malls across Los Angeles County.

According to LAPD, Williams targeted some of his victims by handing out business cards to women pretending to be a personal trainer. He then engaged in sexual misconduct, LAPD said.

Williams previously worked as a masseuse and security guard, LAPD said. He is listed at 6-feet-2, according to LAPD.

LAPD is asking anyone who may have been attacked by Williams or know of him to call 818-756-4820.

