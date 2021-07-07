Man harasses couple, steals car, runs victim over before crashing car in Santa Monica, police say

A man from Texas is accused of going on a horrific crime spree in Santa Monica over the weekend.

According to Santa Monica City Councilman Phil Brock, 30-year-old Preston Rochon began harassing a couple trying to leave a Santa Monica parking garage in the 100 block of Colorado Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

"[Rochon] grabs the girl," Brock said, describing the alleged incident. "Says, ‘I’m gonna have sex with your girlfriend before you leave the garage.'"

The couple managed to fight off Rochon before rushing back to their vehicle and then driving to the bottom of the parking garage. However, Rochon found the couple and harassed them once again, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

According to police, Rochon got into the couple's vehicle, driving away with one of the victims chasing the now-stolen vehicle.

Police say Rochon then put the vehicle in reverse and ran the man over twice. The suspect then continued to drive off before crashing the vehicle into a barricade at the Santa Monica Pier.

Rochon walked away but was arrested shortly after.

"It's sad," said businessman John Alle. "It could have been prevented."

Alle said he has been sounding the alarm for more than a year, warning city officials about the lawlessness taking place in Santa Monica, particularly at the parking lots.

"I would like the mayor, the parking manager to see what we're seeing," Alle said. "They won't walk the premises.'

Brock tells FOX 11 the city has added about $1 million to add more police to the beach in hopes of giving officers some help. He does, however, admits that's simply not enough to fix this massive problem plaguing Santa Monica and other surrounding cities.

"I can't tell you how incredibly heart sick I am over this incident," Brock said.