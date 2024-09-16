Man with handsaw tried to kidnap girl in stroller in DTLA, police say

A man is in custody for allegedly trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened Aug. 26 at the train station near Gateway Plaza.

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Noel Gallegos, approached a mother and her toddler who were sitting in the area, then placed his finger on the girl's chest and kissed her on the forehead before reaching into her stroller.

The mother was able to push Gallegos away right when he grabbed the stroller, but that's when he allegedly pulled out a handsaw from his backpack. He ran away from the area afterward.

As of Sept. 12, Gallegos was already in custody for an "unrelated matter," police said.

He is charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and two counts of criminal threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD's Central Area detectives at 213-833-3750.