Man found stabbed to death inside Carson business prompts homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead stabbed to death inside his workplace in Carson with apparent stab wounds.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as 49-year-old Xiaoyi Wang of Gardena.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Boulevard regarding a medical rescue call with a person down around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a victim inside the business suffering from apparent blunt force traumatic injuries.

Wang was pronounced dead at the scene. During their investigation, officers discovered that he was an employee of the business and was working the night before. He was discovered dead by a coworker.

Officials say currently there is no suspect or suspect information.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.