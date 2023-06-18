Man found dead outside Riverside County home

A homicide investigation is underway in Riverside County after a man was found dead outside a Norco home Saturday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Sixth Street, according to police.

Officers responding to a call reporting an assault at the home found the victim at the side of the home. Officials said he suffered "traumatic injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the victim's identity or cause of death were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator V. Ramirez at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff Station at 951-955-2600 or Investigator G. Castaneda with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.