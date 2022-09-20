Man found dead inside Carson business

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside the business where he worked.

Deputies with LASD’s Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Blvd. regarding a person down, medical rescue call around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim inside the business suffering from apparent blunt force traumatic injuries.

The victim died at the scene; the exact cause of death is unknown. During their investigation, officers discovered that the victim was an employee of the business and was working the night before. He was discovered dead by a coworker.

The victim has only been identified as an Asian man in his 50’s.

Officials say currently there is no suspect or suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.