Man fatally shot near LA City Hall

A man was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles near City Hall early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to First and Spring streets around 3:05 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

In the early stages of the investigation, officers learned the suspect approached the victim on foot and shot at him multiple times. The suspect then drive away from the scene, an LAPD official said.

Friends of the victim told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette the victim was experiencing homelessness and was recently placed in a hotel by the city.

A description of the suspect was not available, and the name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

City News Service contributed to this report.