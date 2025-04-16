Man earns bachelor's degree behind bars; Making plea for commutation

The Brief Freddie Hernandez celebrated his 47th birthday and graduated as a keynote speaker from Cal State LA's Prison Graduation Initiative while serving life without parole in a California men's prison. The Prison Graduation Initiative, supported by Cal State LA and its president, aims to transform incarcerated individuals through education and reintegrate them into society as productive members. Hernandez's case is in the courts seeking commutation, and he draws inspiration from fellow graduates who were granted parole after serving decades in prison.



A birthday and a graduation inside a California men's prison. The room came alive to sing "Happy Birthday" to Freddie Hernandez. It was December 5, 2024, and he was turning 47.

April has been declared "Second Chance Month" by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. This is year two, with next week being declared "Redemption Week."

Hernandez has spent his entire young adult life incarcerated, serving life without the possibility of parole. His case is now in the courts, and he is seeking commutation from Governor Gavin Newsom.

There is also a state Senate bill in the works calling for anyone incarcerated under the age of 26 serving life without parole to have the opportunity to appear before the parole board.

On this day, Hernandez was the graduate selected to be the keynote speaker. He spoke of the murder he committed when he was 18 and also noted how he is no longer that person. On the mic, he said, "I'm a scholar and a graduate." His wife and son were in the audience and wiped away tears. His adult son gave him a big bear hug.

For Hernandez, his prison attire was masked by a graduation gown. It was full-on pomp and circumstance for the graduates and professors in colorful graduation regalia. The barbed wire and guard tower were reminders that you were still on prison grounds.

This was the third cohort of the Prison Graduation Initiative (PGI) through Cal State LA. The program has since expanded from the Lancaster location and is now also in a women's prison.

PGI is an innovative program founded by Cal State LA that offers a university bachelor's degree with classes taught by professors inside a prison. They call it the first in-person bachelor's degree completion program in the state (maybe the nation). The goal: transformation through education.

It was on the campus of Cal State LA that the Prison Graduation Initiative was born by Dr. Bidhan Roy, Ph.D. He calls it his life’s work.

Hernandez found inspiration in four of the grads who were freed on parole and returned for graduation day at California State Prison, Los Angeles County. They'd been out on parole for less than a year after serving more than two decades locked up. Fox 11 first did the story on Edwin Cruz and Casi Amezcua meeting up on the college campus. Both were LWOP, serving life without parole, for murder. Both were granted commutations and found suitable for parole.

PGI is about returning such men to the community as leaders and productive, tax-paying members of society. For those who are getting out of prison, it's about reintegration in a productive way.

The Prison Graduation Initiative has full support from the president of Cal State LA. Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes, Ph.D., spoke at the graduation in Lancaster, saying, "You are always at home with us. Please remember that we are your resource."

California Assemblyman Tom Lackey spoke at the graduation and said PGI is about offering hope. He is a retired California Highway Patrol officer.

Reality is, the bulk of the university graduates on this day would return to their cell block.

Since this graduation day, Hernandez has been moved to a lower-level prison as he awaits the process of applying for a commutation.

Cal State LA's Prison Graduation Initiative launched in 2016. Fifty students have received their Bachelor of Arts in Communication. Dr. Roy says there is a very low rate of recidivism with age and a college bachelor's degree.