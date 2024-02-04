Man dies after falling off horse at Santa Anita Park

article

An exercise rider has died after falling off a horse at Santa Anita Park, state horse racing officials confirmed Sunday.

Arturo Mares died Thursday of complications from severe neck and head injuries suffered while exercising a horse Jan. 27 at Santa Anita, his son Israel Mares told the Daily Racing Form.

"The horse stumbled and fell, unseating Arturo Mares. Mares was immediately transported to the hospital and eventually died from the injuries," California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service on Sunday. "The CHRB and entire horse racing community are deeply saddened and have the deepest respect for his family.

"The horse was not hurt."

Mares was treated by paramedics at the track before being transported to nearby Huntington Memorial Hospital.

"He had fractured his neck," Israel Mares told the DRF. "He had a really bad brain injury. He was starting to have complications on top of the brain injury."

Mares had just turned 65 on Monday, his son said. Over the years he had worked as an exercise rider at Del Mar, Hollywood Park and Santa Anita, his son said.