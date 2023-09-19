Person dies after collapsing during citizen's arrest at an elementary school in Long Beach

A person is dead after collapsing during a citizen's arrest at an elementary school in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department was directed to McKinley Elementary School on Paramount Boulevard after officers were told a man tried to hop the school fences while allegedly carrying a small sledgehammer.

LBPD officers on the scene were told as the man tried to hop over a second campus fence, he was pulled down and "detained by a group" of men, according to the police crime blotter.

Without providing any details, LBPD's crime blotter explained the man, accused of carrying the small sledgehammer, became unresponsive after being detained by the group of men with no affiliation to Long Beach police. It is unknown if the allegedly armed man was attacked or if he collapsed over a medical reason.

Police handcuffed the man but realized he was unresponsive, so medics were called to check on him, the crime blotter explained. The man was pronounced dead.

LBPD said no force was used in the man's death. It is unknown if the group of men involved in the citizen's arrest used force.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced and it is unknown if a suspect will be identified in this now-deadly case.