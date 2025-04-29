Man convicted in stabbing death of girlfriend in Orange County

article

A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2020 stabbing death of his girlfriend in Huntington Beach.

What we know:

Craig James Charron, 39, fatally stabbed Laura Sardinha, 25, in their Huntington Beach apartment in September 2020, according to officials.

The conviction includes a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a knife.

Jurors began deliberations on Monday afternoon and reached a verdict by Tuesday morning.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Janine Madera presented evidence of Charron's history of domestic violence, including testimonies from three women who had obtained restraining orders against him.

Madera argued that Charron planned his escape after the murder but returned to the apartment upon seeing police outside.

Madera emphasized the intent to kill, stating, "He intended to kill her. Nothing could be more crystal clear."

Charron's attorney, Michael Guisti, argued there was reasonable doubt due to untested evidence and claimed mutual combat.

Despite acknowledging prior domestic violence allegations, Guisti argued Charron did not intend to kill Sardinha.

The backstory:

Charron and Sardinha met in June 2020 and quickly moved in together.

By August, their relationship had deteriorated, with Sardinha accusing Charron of abuse.

Evidence presented during the trial included text messages and video recordings of their interactions.

What's next:

Charron is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.