Huntington Beach police arrest man for alleged murder of girlfriend

Published 
Huntington Beach
City News Service
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend. 

Officers dispatched at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 8400 block of Jenny Drive regarding a report of an assault in progress discovered Laura Sardinha dead at the scene.

Craig Charron was contacted and transported to an area hospital for medical attention, police said.

Detectives immediately began an investigation and Charron was taken into custody at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, the Huntington Beach Police
Department reported.

He was being held in lieu of $10 million bail.

Police said Sardinha and Charron were in a relationship.

Huntington Beach police detectives urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 714-536-5973.