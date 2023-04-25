Man charged with shooting two 17-year-olds in Laguna Hills

A 21-year-old man facing a series of recent drug and weapons cases was charged Tuesday with shooting two 17-year-old boys in Laguna Hills, leaving one victim in critical condition.

Luis Angel Martinezmondragon of Aliso Viejo was charged with two counts each of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and assault with a firearm, all felonies.

The shooting occurred about 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 25000 block of Alicia Parkway near the Laguna Hills Community Center, deputies said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital. One was expected to survive his injuries and the other was in critical condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Aliso Viejo, deputies said.

A quinceañera party was occurring at the community center when the shots rang out, but it's unclear if the shooting is linked to that in any way, deputies said.

Martinezmondragon was arrested on March 23 and posted bail on March 29, according to jail records. He was being held on $1 million bail.

Martinezmondragon was charged in March with misdemeanor counts of possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane — and nitrous oxide.

He was charged in December with a felony count of vandalism.

Martinezmondragon was charged in September with a misdemeanor count of possession of nitrous oxide and in July of a misdemeanor count of possession of a substance similar to toluene, the solvent in some types of paint thinner that is sometimes used as a recreational inhalant.

Martinezmondragon was charged in December 2021 with a felony count of possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle by a prohibited person. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a switch blade, a substance similar to toluene and selling nitrous oxide.