Man caught on camera drawing swastika on neighbor's groceries in West LA

A West LA mother of two is recalling an "ugly" incident with her neighbor, in which he allegedly drew a swastika on the grocery delivery order on her porch.

It happened back on Dec. 4, 2023. Leah Grossman said it was after 10 p.m., when she got an alert from her security system. The camera showed a man, who she identified as her neighbor, appearing to look around, before bending over and drawing something on a box of soda on her porch.

In another clip, Grossman is seen confronting the man.

"As soon as I looked at the box to see what he wrote, I said, ‘Is that a Nazi symbol,’" Grossman said. "He said ‘No.’ Right away, ‘no.’ And then I said, ‘What is it then? Can you just explain that to me? What am I looking at?' And he really just kind of played dumb until I said, ‘You know I have a camera right there?’"

Grossman filed a police report, and said she was told by police that this was not a hate crime, but rather a hate incident. She said she also contacted the property managers and the homeowner's association.

FOX 11 attempted to call the man Grossman identified as her neighbor, and knocked on his door, but there was no response.

Grossman said relations with her neighbor turned chilly after she displayed an Israeli flag on her banister on Oct. 7, and he became angry.

"I didn't put that flag up to be a fascist," Grossman said. "I didn't put that up to say I hate anyone. I put it up to support the people that were feeling the same as me, and that was it."