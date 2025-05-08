Man broke into 86-year-old's Venice apartment, planned to assault her, police say

The Brief A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a senior living facility in Venice. Marcus Penn was found inside an 86-year-old woman's apartment. Police said they believe he was going to try and assault the woman.



Police arrested a man this week who allegedly broke into an 86-year-old's apartment at a senior living complex in Venice, and officers said they think he was going to try and hurt the woman.

What we know:

LAPD officers arrested 39-year-old Marcus Penn on April 30, at the Safran Senior Housing facility on Ocean Front Walk in Venice.

Officers said they got a radio call around 8:30 a.m. that day, reporting that someone had broken into the facility. When they got there, they found Penn in an 86-year-old woman's apartment.

SUGGESTED: Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston pleads not guilty

According to the LAPD, when officers arrested Penn, they "discovered evidence that suggested the suspect intended to assault the victim."

What they're saying:

A relative of one of the women who lives in the building says the managers in the building haven't communicated much with residents, who are scared.

"Management hasn't told residents really anything," said Shawn Stern, whose mom lives at the complex. "My mother said they sent out a memo saying there was an incident and that they couldn't say anything more. No one's been in the management office to talk to for this entire week. And I think the residents are afraid, and they have a right to be afraid, and they have a right to be secure in the building."

What's next:

Penn is facing a charge of assault with the intent to commit a felony during a burglary. His bail has been set at more than $2 million.