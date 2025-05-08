Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston pleads not guilty

The Brief Jimmy Carwyle, who was charged with crashing his car into a tag at Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home, pleaded not guilty on Thursday. A judge ordered a mental competency hearing for Carwyle, and ordered him to stop trying to contact the actress and to stay away from her home. Carwyle is also accused of harassing Aniston for years, repeatedly trying to contact her.



The man accused of crashing his car into the front gate at actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home pleaded not guilty to stalking and vandalism charges on Thursday. The judge in the case also ordered a mental competency hearing.

What we know:

Jimmy Carwyle was arrested on May 5, after he allegedly crashed his car into the front gate of the home on Airole Way. Officials said private security guards detained him after the crash, before handing him over to police officers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with stalking after crashing into Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home

Carwyle was charged Wednesday with one count each of vandalism and stalking, both felonies. Carwyle appeared in court on Thursday, where his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

The judge in the case ordered a mental competency hearing for Carwyle, and ordered him not to have any contact with Aniston, and to stay at least 100 yards away from the Bel Air home.

Dig deeper:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said that Carwyle has been harassing Aniston since at least March 2023, "sending her unwanted social media, voicemail and email messages." Prosecutors claimed that Carwyle had multiple posts about Aniston on social media, including some in which he referred to her as his wife.

What's next:

Carywyle will be back in court on May 22 for his mental competency hearing.