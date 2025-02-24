Man attacked by gang of young bicyclists in LA in broad daylight

A man got brutally attacked by a gang of young bicyclists near the Carthay neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive.

Police say an argument broke out between the man and a group of suspects – believed to be up to 30 bicyclists, likely in their teens – on Saturday, February 22. The argument then ended with the man getting beaten up by the angry mob of 16-to-18-year-olds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the attack scene to check on the man who got beaten up. The man ended up suffering minor injuries, but chose to not get taken to the hospital, officials said.

The backstory:

A similar incident broke out back in January 4 when a Mercedes-Benz sedan nearly hit a group of cyclists in a similar age range in a Central Los Angeles neighborhood. Part of the bicyclist group ended up retaliating by vandalizing the Mercedes-Benz afterward in the Mid-Wilshire area. There's no report indicating that it was the same group that was involved in the Feb. 2024 angry teen mob attack.

What we don't know:

Officials have not given specific descriptions of the suspects involved in the Carthay attack. As of Monday, February 24, no arrests have been announced in the incident.