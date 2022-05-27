Arrest made in stabbing death of man in Thousand Oaks

A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man over the weekend in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, 24-year-old Oliver Willis, was found dead from multiple stab wounds early Sunday in the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive.

The suspect, 28-year-old Alain Alvarez, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.

According to the sheriff's office, additional evidence linking Alvarez to the homicide was recovered during the execution of a search warrant.

Alvarez is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail on $520,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Francisco Jauregui at 805-384-4737 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).