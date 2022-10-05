Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults in Ventura

A Santa Paula man was arrested on suspicion of at least two sexual assaults on women in Ventura County.

According to the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Eliel Mejia is believed to be the assailant in the two cases and it is possible there may be more victims.

The most recent crime happened Sept. 29 at Plaza Park in Ventura. The victim told police she was approached by Mejia and lured into his truck under the pretense of smoking marijuana. Once the victim got inside, Mejia allegedly drove the victim to the dead end of a dirt road north of Ventura where he threatened to kill her at knifepoint. The woman was able to escape and contact authorities.

The first incident happened Sept. 13 also in Ventura. According to authorities, the victim told police she was standing outside a liquor store on Ventura Avenue when she was approached by Mejia and lured into his truck under the pretense of smoking marijuana. Mejia allegedly drove the victim to an orchard east of Ventura where he sexually assaulted her.

Once identified as the suspect, Mejia was arrested in Santa Paula. Authorities said Mejia had in his possession the taser believed to be used during the most recent assault. Additional evidence was located in Mejia's home and car.

Mejia was arrested on several charges including sexual assaults and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Authorities believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert DeLaCerda of the Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit at 805-384-4724.