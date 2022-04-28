Man arrested in murder of Mid-City dog walker

article

A man is behind bars in connection to the murder of a Mid-City dog walker.

Back in March 2022, 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval was shot and killed while walking his dog in the Mid-City neighborhood.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced 21-year-old Cliffton Styles was arrested in San Marcos, Texas.

Styles was initially booked in Texas as a fugitive on a murder warrant but will soon be extradited back to Los Angeles, LAPD said in a press release Thursday.

Back in March, Sandoval was on his way home with his dog when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him on the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, LAPD said earlier in the year. The suspect allegedly got out of the car and then shot Sandoval at least twice before driving off from the scene.

LAPD believes Sandoval was randomly targeted in the deadly shooting. Authorities fear Styles may be connected to other crimes.

Sandoval's dog "Toro" was not hurt in the Mar. 2022 deadly incident.