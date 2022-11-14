Man arrested in connection with Granada Hills overdoses

One man has been arrested in connection with the overdoses of five people in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend according to officials.

Ludwin Henriquez, 28, of Granada Hills was arrested Monday and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a home in the 16000 block of West Blackhawk Street around 8 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived they found five people — a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man — who were in need of medical assistance from a possible drug overdose.

The five people were transported in stable condition by Saturday evening. LAPD has not provided any update on their conditions.

Henriquez is being held on $50,000.00 bail.

City News Service contributed to this report.