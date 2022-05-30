Man arrested for stealing $3,000 microphone

The sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station Monday reported an arrest made in connection with the April 20 grand theft of a microphone valued at $3,650 from a Guitar Center in Westlake Village.

The theft happened when two suspects entered Guitar Center, 30730 Russell Road, about 2:45 p.m. that day and approached a sales associate behind a glass display counter, the sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station reported.

The suspects ran out of the store with a Neumann U 87 Ai microphone, valued at $3,650, when a credit card application was denied.

A witness reported the suspects entering a gray sedan.

It was unclear how authorities were able to arrest one of the suspects. The second suspect, they said, is in custody with another agency, arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them at 818-878-1808 or through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.