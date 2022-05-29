VIDEO: Brazen robbery shows thieves dumping products into garbage bags in front of shoppers

A brazen robbery at a store at a Cerritos mall was caught on camera, showing the thieves shoving products directly from the shelves into trash bags.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night at the Sephora store in Los Cerritos Center. TikTok user Jessica Ortiz caught the whole thing on video. In her TikTok, captions read, "I was just trying to pick out a concealer then heard a BANG." The video shows three people, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, dumping products off the shelves and into garbage bags, in front of employees and shoppers.

The three then just walk out of the store.

SUGGESTED:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Cerritos Station, the department got calls for multiple robberies in the mall Saturday night. The first robbery happened in a Forever 21 store, then the Sephora, according to authorities, but Sephora apparently hadn't yet filed a police report.

Advertisement

Sephora did confirm the robbery to FOX 11, but according to LASD, the company had yet to file a police report.