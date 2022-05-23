Man arrested for stash of Molotov cocktails in Santa Monica Mountains

A Los Angeles man was arrested for allegedly holding a stash of Molotov cocktails in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Maksim Klimenko, 34, was arrested this week. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a California State Park Ranger was approached over the weekend by a person saying they'd found eight Molotov cocktails in a wooded area next to a trail.

The ranger then contacted LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department's Arson Section. In addition to the Molotov cocktails, officials say they found gasoline canisters as well. After their investigation, LAPD identified Klimenko as the alleged owner of the supplies.

Klimenko was then arrested and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for filing consideration.