Man arrested for allegedly stealing rescue dog, leaving abused dog on side of 101 Freeway

A Thousand Oaks man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an animal rescue, stealing a rescue dog and injuring that dog so badly it needed to be put down, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.

Miles Berry, 33, was arrested Wednesday on charges of commercial burglary and animal abuse.

Deputies allege that Berry broke into Paw Works in Camarillo back on June 9. After breaking into the storefront, deputies say Berry stole Pretty Girl, a 2-year-old German Shepherd.

Later that day, Pretty Girl was found on the side of the 101 Freeway near Wendy Drive in Thousand Oaks. Pretty Girl was so severely injured that she needed to be euthanized.

Earlier this month, someone tried to break into Paw Works again. With surveillance footage from the rescue and a neighboring business, investigators determined that the same man who tried to break into the store earlier this month was the man who'd stolen Pretty Girl months ago.

Sheriff's deputies served a warrant at Berry's home Wednesday, and he was later arrested.