Man armed with machete at Lancaster Albertsons killed during shooting

A man allegedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by deputies Tuesday at an Albertsons in Lancaster.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 20th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to reports from the scene, the man had two machetes, one in each hand, and refused to drop them. He was allegedly threatening people inside the grocery store.

SkyFOX captured an aerial view of an Albertsons in Lancaster after a man was shot by deputies on Tuesday. Feb. 6.

He was shot by deputies after they tried to use less-lethal methods to take him into custody. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died, the sheriff's department said.

The man's identity has not been released. No deputies or civilians were injured.