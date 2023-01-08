Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials.

Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man matching that description. Tustin police said the man was holding a knife and walking in traffic lanes on Warner Avenue. Then, police said the man "suddenly advanced" on officers. That's when he was shot.

Police and paramedics attempted to save the man's life, but they were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the man, as they're waiting to notify his next of kin.

As with all officer involved shootings, the Orange County District Attorney's office will conduct an independent investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-573-3246.