Man accused of kidnapping, abusing his girlfriend in East LA on Thanksgiving

A man was in custody Wednesday in connection with a Thanksgiving Day kidnapping and domestic violence investigation involving his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.

Ivan Cruz, 25, was arrested Friday and was being held without bail, according to the sheriff's department and jail records.

Deputies went to the 1200 block of Dickson Avenue on Thursday "in response to a reported possible kidnapping," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified female ... adult being physically assaulted by an unidentified adult male ...," a sheriff's department statement said.

"Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage from a nearby location depicting the apparently distressed female exiting a white-colored SUV," the statement said. "Seconds later a male suspect is observed approaching the female and throwing her to the ground. The suspect then picked up the female and forcibly placed her back into the vehicle where he proceeded to physically assault her. The vehicle then drove off with both the suspect and victim in it."

Detectives from the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau ultimately identified Cruz, a resident of Santa Fe Springs, as the suspect, and he was arrested at his home without incident, according to the department.

Cruz was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence, according to the sheriff's department.

"The female adult victim observed on video surveillance being assaulted was identified as his girlfriend," the sheriff's statement said. "She was located at another location in East Los Angeles. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics."

Cruz was charged Tuesday with felony kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to court records.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.