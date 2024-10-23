Self-described 'Chismosa' stops kidnapping attempt in Los Angeles; Suspect on the run

The search is on for a man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the Wilmington area on October 15 around 3:15 p.m. Police at the scene were told the girl was walking near M Street and Gulf Avenue when the suspect, described as a man possibly in his 20s or 30s, approached her from behind and fondled her inappropriately.

A good Samaritan who lived in the area noticed what was going on and jumped in to stop.

"Hey, leave her alone," Ivonne, the good Samaritan said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The man apparently told Ivonne it was her niece. The good Samaritan said she knew better.

Ivonne and her brother tried to catch the suspect, described as a 5-foot-10 and about 240 pounds, but he got away in a gray Nissan Kicks.

The Nissan driven by the alleged kidnapping attempt suspect had a spare wheel mounted on the rear passenger side, LAPD said in a press release.

Ivonne, a longtime Wilmington resident, told FOX 11 she was glad she was home folding her laundry at the time of the incident.

"Honestly, it was a good day to be chismosa," she said.