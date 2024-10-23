Self-described 'Chismosa' stops kidnapping attempt in Los Angeles; Suspect on the run
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the Wilmington area on October 15 around 3:15 p.m. Police at the scene were told the girl was walking near M Street and Gulf Avenue when the suspect, described as a man possibly in his 20s or 30s, approached her from behind and fondled her inappropriately.
A good Samaritan who lived in the area noticed what was going on and jumped in to stop.
"Hey, leave her alone," Ivonne, the good Samaritan said.
The man apparently told Ivonne it was her niece. The good Samaritan said she knew better.
Ivonne and her brother tried to catch the suspect, described as a 5-foot-10 and about 240 pounds, but he got away in a gray Nissan Kicks.
The Nissan driven by the alleged kidnapping attempt suspect had a spare wheel mounted on the rear passenger side, LAPD said in a press release.
Ivonne, a longtime Wilmington resident, told FOX 11 she was glad she was home folding her laundry at the time of the incident.
"Honestly, it was a good day to be chismosa," she said.