'Malcolm in the Middle' revival trailer released: When and where to watch

The Brief Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are set to star in ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair'. The four-part revival will stream on Hulu on April 10.



After 19 years, Malcolm is back with his dysfunctional family…whether he likes it or not.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are set to star in the ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair' revival.

Hulu dropped a trailer Monday with the caption, "After shielding himself from his family for over a decade, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is dragged back into their orbit when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party."

The special four-part event will stream on Hulu and Disney+ on April 10, 2026.

According to Variety, those returning for the revival include, Muniz, Kaczmarek, Cranston, Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield and Emy Coligado. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is reported to be playing Dewey. New cast members include Karsten, Vaughan Murrae and Kiana Madeira.

The backstory:

The sitcom premiered on FOX in 2000 and ran for seven seasons. It won seven Emmy Awards and was nominated for 33.

Similar sitcom revivals include ‘That ‘90s Show’, ‘Fuller House’, ’King of the Hill', ‘Raven’s Home', ‘Girl Meets World’, and many others.