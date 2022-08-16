Magnitude 3.3 quake rattles Riverside County

article

A small earthquake struck Tuesday evening in the Cabazon area of Riverside County, about 40 miles east of Riverside.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday less than a mile northeast of Cabazon and registered at a magnitude of 3.3.

It was recorded at a depth of just over nine miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. USGS estimates the quake was felt as far east as Indio and as far west as Murrieta.

