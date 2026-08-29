Shooting at Oxnard Five Guys critically injures 19-year-old

The Brief A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot inside or near a Five Guys Burgers restaurant in Oxnard on Friday night. Emergency responders located the victim on the 2700 block of Portico Way just before 8:30 p.m. and transported him to a local hospital. Authorities are appealing to the public for tips to identify those involved.



A 19-year-old man remains in critical condition following a Friday night shooting at a commercial shopping area in Oxnard.

What we know:

On August 28, 2026, at around 8:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department and local EMS personnel responded to reports of a shooting at the Five Guys Burgers restaurant located in the 2700 block of Portico Way.

At the scene, first responders found the 19-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the young man to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Law enforcement confirmed that no other victims were located at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities currently have no suspect information available to share with the public.

Investigators have not determined whether the shooter ran away or took off in a getaway vehicle, nor has a physical description of the assailant been released.

The motivation behind the shooting is unknown as investigators work to clarify whether the victim was targeted or if the incident was random.

What's next:

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are actively leading the investigation into the shooting.

Detectives are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and gathering video surveillance from nearby businesses in the Portico Way center.

What you can do:

Members of the public who have any information regarding this case are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Scott Coe by calling 805-486-6211 or by emailing Scott.Coe@Oxnardpd.org.

Reports can also be filed online by visiting the Oxnard Police Department website and selecting "Report Suspicious Activity." To remain completely anonymous, tips can be submitted to Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at venturacountycrimestoppers.org.