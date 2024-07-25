Expand / Collapse search

Macy Fire in Lake Elsinore area forces evacuations, threaten homes

Updated  July 25, 2024 10:33pm PDT
Lake Elsinore
A wildfire in Lake Elsinore has prompted an evacuation order for nearby residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A wildfire spreading in the Lake Elsinore area is forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

The "Macy Fire" was first reported on July 25. At last check, the fire spread to more than 130 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire.

Parts of Riverside County are being ordered to evacuate as crews work to contain the fire.

Below is a map of the areas impacted by the ongoing evacuation orders:

Officials have not released an estimate of the damage caused by the fire. It is unknown if the fire has caused injuries as of Thursday night.

As of Thursday, 10 p.m., it is unknown when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

