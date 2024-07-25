Macy Fire in Lake Elsinore area forces evacuations, threaten homes

A wildfire spreading in the Lake Elsinore area is forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

The "Macy Fire" was first reported on July 25. At last check, the fire spread to more than 130 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire.

Parts of Riverside County are being ordered to evacuate as crews work to contain the fire.

Below is a map of the areas impacted by the ongoing evacuation orders:

Officials have not released an estimate of the damage caused by the fire. It is unknown if the fire has caused injuries as of Thursday night.

As of Thursday, 10 p.m., it is unknown when the evacuation orders will be lifted.