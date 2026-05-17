MacArthur Park benches removed as residents warn of deeper crisis tied to drugs, violence

The Brief A bus stop bench in MacArthur Park was removed after complaints about homeless people sleeping there and nearby drug use. Residents and commuters say open drug use, violence and public safety problems continue throughout the neighborhood despite recent law enforcement operations. Some residents support removing the bench, while others say it unfairly impacts commuters who rely on public transportation.



A bus stop bench in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park neighborhood has been removed after residents complained that homeless people were sleeping there and using drugs nearby, but many who live and work in the area say the missing bench is only a small part of a much larger public safety crisis.

FOX 11 walked through the area near Alvarado Street and Sixth Street, where open drug use, violence and visible signs of addiction continue to frustrate residents and commuters.

The neighborhood remains one of the city’s most troubled corridors, with people openly using drugs on sidewalks and needles scattered across the area. During FOX 11’s visit, tensions escalated quickly on the street, including one violent confrontation in broad daylight in which a man was beaten to the ground.

"They ain’t ever going to fix the problem, baby," said a woman identified as Carly.

Resident William Howard Chromity said walking through the area often means staying alert and prepared for confrontation.

"You gotta talk back and rough too," Chromity said.

Chromity described what he believes is a worsening drug epidemic gripping the neighborhood.

"You see them nodding out," he said. "I think that’s going to be a stain on the Olympics and World Cup coming here, the drug problem."

The concerns come amid recent law enforcement crackdowns in the area.

About a week ago, federal agents and DEA officers raided businesses in MacArthur Park as part of a large-scale drug operation. Days later, LAPD officers conducted another operation that resulted in additional arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, pills and cash.

Despite those enforcement efforts, some residents say conditions quickly return once nighttime falls.

"Have you noticed a difference since then?" FOX 11 asked Chromity.

"No, because the same rats come out at night," he responded.

At the center of the latest debate is a now-missing bus stop bench.

Residents said homeless individuals frequently slept on the bench and used drugs nearby.

"Too many people sleeping there, doing drugs there," Carly said.

But others said removing the bench punished commuters who rely on public transportation.

"It sucks, especially for me because I’m about six months pregnant," said Angela Robinson.

Robinson now waits standing at the bus stop where the bench once sat.

"That doesn’t make any sense to me," she said.

In a statement to FOX 11, Mayor Karen Bass’ office said one bench was removed for maintenance, while another was removed at LAPD’s request "in order to improve public safety."

"This is one small example of the mayor’s broad and comprehensive approach to finally improving public safety in MacArthur Park — a problem that’s been decades in the making," the statement said.

The mayor’s office said the city’s strategy combines social services, homeless outreach and aggressive law enforcement operations. Officials highlighted ongoing efforts, including drug treatment referrals, homeless outreach, expanded lighting, cleanup operations and increased programming in the park.

According to the mayor’s office, LAPD data shows serious and violent crime in the area decreased by nearly 25% as of December 2025, while Los Angeles Fire Department medical calls in the MacArthur Park corridor dropped more than 20% from 2024 to 2025.