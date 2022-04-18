Mac Miller death: Man who dealt rapper fentanyl to be sentenced

One of the men convicted in the 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller is said to be sentenced Monday.

Ryan Reaves, 39, pleaded guilty last year to distributing fentanyl.

Miller died of an overdose at his San Fernando Valley home.

The coroner did find fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system.

Two others were also charged. Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood and Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood.

On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of Walter, Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills to the third defendant, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Reavis admitted knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. Shortly after Reavis handed over the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit allegedly supplied the pills to Malcolm McCormick — who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller — two days before the 26-year-old rapper suffered a fatal overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018, federal prosecutors said.

City News Service contributed to this report.