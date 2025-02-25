Luka Dončić 'changes' Texas license plate to California in Jordan Brand commercial

The Brief Luka Dončić appears to have "changed" his car license plate from Texas to California in a Jordan Brand mini-ad. The mini-commercial was released on the day Dončić faces his old team, the Dallas Mavericks. The video ended with a message, "Full Tank. No Mercy."



Luka Dončić appears to have embraced being a Los Angeles Laker.

In a short video posted on Michael Jordan's "Jordan Brand" social media page, Dončić "changed" his car's license plate from Texas to California with George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas" playing in the background. The caption of the post read, "It's Nothing Personal," with the video ending with a short message, "Full Tank. No Mercy," likely hinting Dončić's drive to get back at his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for trading him earlier in the month.

Also worth noting that the video was posted on Tuesday, February 25, which is the day Dončić's faces the Mavs for the first time after the NBA trade-heard-'round-the-world. Dončić was dealt to the Lake Show along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz were the third team involved in the megadeal, as they landed former Laker Jalen Hood-Schifino and got a 2025 2nd-round pick (originally belonging to the Clippers) from the Lakers and got another 2025 2nd from the Mavs. In return, the Jazz gave the lakes $55,000 in cash

Dončić and LeBron James' Lakers enter Tuesday night's showdown with a 34-21 record, fourth in the Western Conference, while the Mavs (31-27) are eighth in the west. Former Laker Anthony Davis is sitting out of Tuesday's game after suffering a left adductor strain less than a week after the trade was announced.