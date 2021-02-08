Love your local Los Angeles businesses this Valentine's Day

Sharing is caring, so let's spread the word and the love for all things local here in the Los Angeles area, especially during this time. Here are a few favorite shops from FOX 11's Amanda Salas:

Twice The Style: A Fashion Consignment store in the OC, that is one of my favorite OC'crets! Located in Costa Mesa

Rose & Sage: A women's boutique that is owned and operated by women right in the middle of Riverside Drive! Located in Toluca Lake

Spin The Bottle: A wine studio that specializes in all things Red, White, and Bubbles! Located in Toluca Lake.

J'Adore Les Fleurs JLF: Luxury in a box! Another women-owned and operated business to shower your loved ones with ultimate flower power and all things pretty petals! Located in Studio City, Glendale, and on 3rd street in Los Angeles.

Roger's Gardens: An OC'cret garden to enjoy succulents, plants, and all things pretty by the beach! Located in Corona del Mar

The Good Candle: 100% soy, and 100% made with love locally by Martha. Located in Downey.

Hugo's Tacos: #NoMaskNoTaco, a food stand that is a staple in our city. Three locations in Coldwater, Atwater, and Hollywood Hills.

Portola Coffee Roasters/Mocha Bombs: You can't have Valentine's Day without chocolate. Get your Mocha bomb before they're gone. Located in Tustin.

Little House Confections: Have you tried the famous Olive Oil Cake? It can be delivered via Post Mates or Uber Eats or in-person pick-up at their 3rd Street location. Located off 3rd Street in Los Angeles.

Happy Valentine's Day!

