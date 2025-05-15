Lottery ticket worth more than $25,000 sold in Ventura County

Someone in Ventura County is waking up more than $25,000 richer after striking it big in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing.

What we know:

According to officials, one ticket matching five numbers was sold at Paul's Liquor and Market #3 located at 2525 Sycamore Drive in Simi Valley.

It's worth a whopping $25,729.

If you weren't the lucky winner, you've still got a shot at winning the big jackpot - an estimated $8 million.

What we don't know:

The identity of the lottery winner was not released.

What's next:

The next drawing will be held on Saturday.