Lottery ticket worth more than $25,000 sold in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Someone in Ventura County is waking up more than $25,000 richer after striking it big in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing.
What we know:
According to officials, one ticket matching five numbers was sold at Paul's Liquor and Market #3 located at 2525 Sycamore Drive in Simi Valley.
It's worth a whopping $25,729.
If you weren't the lucky winner, you've still got a shot at winning the big jackpot - an estimated $8 million.
What we don't know:
The identity of the lottery winner was not released.
What's next:
The next drawing will be held on Saturday.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Lottery website.