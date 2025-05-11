Mega Millions ticket worth $2.2 million sold in California

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth more than $2.2 million was sold in California. The winning ticket was sold at a Chevron in Chino. Winning numbers from the May 9 drawing: 9, 10, 12, 48, 60. MB: 16



Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $110 million Mega Millions lottery winner, someone in California may be $2.2 million richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website late Friday night, a ticket worth $2,201,910 was sold at a Chevron gas station on Ramona Avenue in Chino.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $100 million.

Below are the winning numbers for May 9, which apparently no one got:

9, 10, 12, 48, 60. MB: 16

What's next:

The drawing for the $110 million jackpot will be held on Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 110 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

