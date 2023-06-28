Lost dog rescued in Riverside County fire

A dog who was stranded near the scene of a 55-acre fire in Riverside County is safely reunited with her family.

The heartfelt reunion came as FOX 11's crews just happened to overhear a woman let out a loud shriek.

Come to find out, the woman was overjoyed to see that her dog was rescued after briefly disappearing during the fire.

"I'm really happy," said Chystine Morales. "I think she was just scared. She hid somewhere out here."

The reunion comes as the "Juniper Fire" began spreading across parts of Perris Tuesday afternoon, forcing evacuations to parts of Riverside County. The fire ended up destroying multiple homes and cars along the way.

RELATED: 'Juniper Fire' in Riverside County destroys buildings, forcing evacuations