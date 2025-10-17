Los Bukis final farewell concert to be held at SoFi Stadium: How to get tickets

The Brief Iconic Mexican band Los Bukis announced their final farewell tour for 2026, marking the end of their four-year reunion. The tour, dubbed "¡Tuyos por Siempre!," will consist of just two shows in the U.S.: Houston (Feb. 14) and Los Angeles (Feb. 20). Tickets for the final concerts, which cap a 30-year journey, go on official sale on Friday, October 24.



The final Los Bukis tour will be short and sweet, according to their announcement of the '¡Tuyos por Siempre! El Gran Cierre de un Ciclo' (Yours Forever! The Closing of a Cycle) farewell tour.

The four-year reunion of the iconic Mexican grupero band will conclude with just two U.S. shows in February 2026 at Houston's Daikin Park and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, a mural dedicated to the band was unveiled in Hollywood Park.

Final farewell concerts

Local perspective:

The final two shows of the Los Bukis reunion tour are scheduled to take place at two major U.S. venues: Houston’s Daikin Park on Saturday, February 14 and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday, February 20.

The concerts will cap the iconic Mexican grupero band’s four-year-long reunion, which began in 2021.

The band previously had a groundbreaking Las Vegas residency, which was the first for any Spanish language group in the city's history.

‘We will celebrate together’

What they're saying:

The group shared a heartfelt message about the closing of their cycle on Instagram in Spanish:

"Dear bukimanía! It’s been almost five decades since we began this journey, and every song, every stage, and every story shared with you has shaped our lives. Today we want to invite you to experience something very special… two nights that will forever be etched in our memories…we will celebrate together the history, the music, and the love that has united us for so many years."

One of Latin music's most iconic bands

The backstory:

Los Bukis, meaning "children" in the Yaqui language, was formed in 1973 by Marco Antonio Solís and his cousin Joel Solís, along with Jorge Dávila and Carlos Enrique González.

The band released their first studio album, "Falso Amor," in 1975, and followed with an album every year from 1977 to 1983.

The group received its first of three Grammy nominations in 1984 for "Yo Te Necesito" in the best Mexican-American performance category.

They were also nominated in the same category in 1989 for "Si Me Recuerdas" and for best Latin pop album in 1992 for "A Traves De Tus Ojos."

In 1985, "Adonde Vas" became their first album to top Billboard's regional Mexican albums charts, holding the number one spot for 20 weeks. Los Bukis has had nine other albums reach the top of these charts.

Their numerous hits include "Tu Cárcel," "Quiéreme," "Yo Te Necesito," "Presiento Que Voy a Llorar," "A Donde Vayas," "Ya Ahora Te Vas," "Tus Mentiras," "Morenita," and "Necesito Una Compañera."

The band initially broke up in 1996 but reunited in 2021 for a successful tour that included sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium and Chicago's Soldier Field.

The reunited lineup includes four members from 1996: Marco Antonio Solís (lead vocalist, guitarist), Joel Solís (guitarist, backing vocalist), Roberto Guadarrama (keyboardist, backing vocalist, trumpeter), and Pedro Sánchez (drummer).

Three former members also rejoined: Eusebio "El Chivo" Cortéz (bassist from 1978-85), José "Pepe" Guadarrama (saxophonist, second keyboardist, percussionist from 1987-1995), and Jose Javier Solís (percussionist, congas, keytar from 1981-87).

The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July, dedicating it to immigrants in the U.S.

How to get tickets

What you can do:

The official on-sale for the pair of gigs is Friday, Oct. 24.

Bukimaníacs can purchase tickets for the upcoming shows online.