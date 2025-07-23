Mexican band Los Bukis to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Legendary Mexican band Los Bukis will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. The 11:30 a.m. ceremony will feature actor Demian Bichir and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias. Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from 9:30 a.m. for the event, which will be streamed live online.



A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled on Wednesday honoring Los Bukis, the Grammy-nominated Mexican regional music band.

What we know:

The star, the 2,817th on the Walk of Fame, will be located at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard, near Sycamore Avenue.

To accommodate the ceremony, Hollywood Boulevard between Sycamore and La Brea avenues will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m.

For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be streamed live on walkoffame.com.

The backstory:

Los Bukis, meaning "children" in the Yaqui language, was formed in 1973 by Marco Antonio Solís and his cousin Joel Solís, along with Jorge Dávila and Carlos Enrique González.

The band released their first studio album, "Falso Amor," in 1975, and followed with an album every year from 1977 to 1983.

The group received its first of three Grammy nominations in 1984 for "Yo Te Necesito" in the best Mexican-American performance category.

They were also nominated in the same category in 1989 for "Si Me Recuerdas" and for best Latin pop album in 1992 for "A Traves De Tus Ojos."

In 1985, "Adonde Vas" became their first album to top Billboard's regional Mexican albums charts, holding the number one spot for 20 weeks. Los Bukis has had nine other albums reach the top of these charts.

Their numerous hits include "Tu Cárcel," "Quiéreme," "Yo Te Necesito," "Presiento Que Voy a Llorar," "A Donde Vayas," "Ya Ahora Te Vas," "Tus Mentiras," "Morenita," and "Necesito Una Compañera."

The band initially broke up in 1996 but reunited in 2021 for a successful tour that included sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium and Chicago's Soldier Field.

The reunited lineup includes four members from 1996: Marco Antonio Solís (lead vocalist, guitarist), Joel Solís (guitarist, backing vocalist), Roberto Guadarrama (keyboardist, backing vocalist, trumpeter), and Pedro Sánchez (drummer).

Three former members also rejoined: Eusebio "El Chivo" Cortéz (bassist from 1978-85), José "Pepe" Guadarrama (saxophonist, second keyboardist, percussionist from 1987-1995), and Jose Javier Solís (percussionist, congas, keytar from 1981-87).