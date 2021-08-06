Los Angeles woman stuck in Chicago due to Spirit cancellations

A Los Angeles woman is stuck in Chicago due to Spirit Airlines canceling her flight several times since Tuesday.

Nikki Campbell is a news editor for KFI AM 640, and took a trip to Chicago for vacation. She has been struggling to return due to cancelations.

"As it stands, it's Friday night and I have no flight home and I'm supposed to work Monday at 7 a.m.," said Campbell.

Campbell said Spirit rescheduled her flight for Saturday and then canceled it. She has been trying to think of other ways to get home.

"At some point, I was thinking do I rent a car in Vegas and drive home but the rental car prices are ridiculous during the pandemic. That was going to be $400. I was thinking can I take a bus," she said.

Campbell said she feels lucky she has a place to stay but will be forced to ask for a refund.

"I think at this point, I'm probably going to ask for a refund but I'm probably gonna have to spend $400 or $500 just to get home on a one-way ticket and that's not my jam," she said.

Campbell has flown Spirit before with no problems.

"I've flown Spirit several times before," she said. "They have really affordable fares.

Now, she is afraid to fly Spirit Airlines again.

"Now I'm scared to fly them again because it seems like it came out of nowhere," she said.

Friday marks the sixth consecutive day of cancellations and delays for Spirit. The carrier blames weather, staffing shortages and system outages.