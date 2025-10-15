Los Angeles TV and film production hits historic lows

The Brief On-location film and TV production in Los Angeles fell by 13.2% in the third quarter of 2025, continuing a multi-year decline. The decrease was largely driven by a significant drop in reality TV production. A new state tax credit program offers hope for a future rebound, with 18 new television series planned for the area.



Downward production trends continued in Los Angeles throughout the third quarter of the year, but there are signs that brighter days are ahead.

FilmLA, the city and county’s film permitting office, reported that on-location production declined 13.2% from July through September 2025 compared to the same period last year, continuing a multi-year trend.

What we know:

On-location production in the greater Los Angeles area declined by 13.2% from July to September 2025, compared to the same period the previous year.

This continues a multi-year trend of declining local production.

The decrease was driven primarily by a steep drop in reality television production after several high-profile series wrapped up.

By the numbers:

FilmLA recorded a total of 4,380 shoot days across feature films, television, and commercials in the third quarter.

While feature films saw a slight increase of 9.7% with 522 total shoot days, television, the region's main production driver, was down 20.7% to 1,441 shoot days.

Within television, dramas were down 19% to 545 shoot days, and pilots dropped 34.5% to just 19 shoot days.

Comedy saw an increase of 41%, but only accounted for 79 total shoot days. Incentive-linked projects accounted for 22% of feature production and 9% of the area’s television production during the quarter.

What's next:

Despite the years of decline, FilmLA sees reason for optimism due to California’s recently revamped $750 million Film & TV Tax Credit Program.

The first projects to receive funding under the new program were approved in August.

Among these are 18 television series planned for the greater Los Angeles area.

However, there may be a delay before these projects begin, as they have 180 days to start production after the incentive is awarded.